Fashion

Fashion Finds of the Weeek…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Check out this week’s fashion finds!

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: Oghosa Ovienrioba attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: Halle Bailey attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Coco Rebecca Edogamhe
(Photo courtesy of Coco Rebecca Edogamhe’s IG @cocorebecca)

Kelly Rowland (Photo courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s IG @kellyrowland)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion Finds of the Week…

This Week in Fashion…

Looks from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show Continues its mission of...

Fashion Finds of the Week

Fashion Finds of the Week

Fashion Finds of the Week…

Top of September Fashion Finds

2023 Crown Awards Fashion

Found Fashion of the Week