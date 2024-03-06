Check out this week’s fashion finds! Dewanda Wise (Photo courtesy of DeWanda Wise’s IG @dewandawise) Eve (Photo courtesy of Eve’s IG @therealeve) Kelly Rowland (Photo courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s IG @kellyrowland) Lashana Lynch (Photo courtesy of Lashana Lynch’s IG @lashanalynch) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like This week in fashion… February 28, 2024 Found Fashions… February 14, 2024 Fashion Finds of the week… February 7, 2024 Fashion Finds of the Week… January 31, 2024 Fashion Finds of the Week January 24, 2024 Red Carpet Fashion Finds January 17, 2024 Red Carpet Fashions January 10, 2024 Top of the Year Fashion January 3, 2024 Festive Fashion Finds… December 27, 2023 Fashion Finds of the Week… December 20, 2023