Fashion

Fashion Finds of the Week…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Check out this week’s fashion finds!

Issa Rae (Photo courtesy of Issa Rae’s IG @issarae)

Kelly Rowland (Photo courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s IG @kellyrowland)

Taraji P. Henson (Photo courtesy of Taraji P. Henson’s IG @tarajiphenson)

Yara Shahidi (Photo courtesy of Yara Shahidi’s IG @yarashahidi)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion Finds of the Week…

Fashion Finds of the Week

This week in fashion…

Found Fashions…

Fashion Finds of the week…

Fashion Finds of the Week…

Fashion Finds of the Week

Red Carpet Fashion Finds

Red Carpet Fashions

Top of the Year Fashion