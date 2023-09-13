Fashion

Fashion Finds of the Week…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

This week’s fashion finds feature ivory, gold, and monochrome looks.

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Dominique Fishback attends a photocall for the MiuMiu Women’s Tales during the Venice Days at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Daniel Kaluuya attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Adut Akech attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Ava DuVernay attends a red carpet for the movie “Origin” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

