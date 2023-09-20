Fashion

Fashion Finds of the Week

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

The stars shone brightly across the globe in this week’s fashion finds.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Yara Shahidi attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Stormzy attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 11: Ava DuVernay attends the “Origin” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Ayo Edebiri attends the Celebration Of The Independent Spirit Awards With Champagne Fleur De Miraval & Miraval Rosé on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Champagne Fleur de Miraval)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion Finds of the Week…

Top of September Fashion Finds

2023 Crown Awards Fashion

Found Fashion of the Week

Fashion Finds of the week…

Found Fashions

Summer Silhouettes

Fashion Finds of Summer

Fashion Finds…

Summer Fashion Finds