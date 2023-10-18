Fashion

Fashion Finds of the Week…

by Grace Boateng
Check out this week’s fashion finds!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Yara Shahidi attends the Nasdaq Day Of The Girl 2023 market opening bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite on October 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 14: Anta Diaw attends the “Les Indesirables” Special Presentation premiere during the 67th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for BFI)

India Amarteifio Photo courtesy of India Amarteifio’s IG @india_amarteifio

Kerry Washington Photo courtesy of Kerry Washington’s IG @kerrywashington

