Fashion

Fashion Finds of the Week…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng

Check out this week’s fashion finds!

Aja Naomi King (Photo courtesy of Aja Naomi King’s IG @ajanaomi_king)

Da’Vine Joy (Photo courtesy of Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s IG @davinejoy)

Sabrina Elba (Photo courtesy of Sabrina Elba’s IG @sabrinaelba)

Taylor Russell (Photo courtesy of Taylor Russell’s IG @tayrussell)

