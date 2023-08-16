Fashion

Fashion Finds of the week…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Favorite fashion finds of the week.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: Yara Shahidi attends TIME Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights on August 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TIME)

Kelly Rowland

Marsai Martin

Taylor Russell

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Found Fashions

Summer Silhouettes

Fashion Finds of Summer

Fashion Finds…

Summer Fashion Finds

Summer Fashion Finds…

Looks from the 76th Annual Tony Awards and...

Fashion Finds for Start of Summer

Fashion Finds from Cannes

May Fashion Finds…