Fashion

Fashion Found Out and About

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

This week’s fashion finds include some of our favorites out and about in bold and beautiful looks.

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 21: Bethann Hardison attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng’s Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Gucci)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 21: Thuso Mbedu attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng’s Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Gucci)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 04: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: Kerry Washington attends the Fendi Couture fashion show on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images fro Fendi)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashions from the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Fashion was Found at the 80th Annual Golden...

Fashion Finds on the Court

Fashion at the First of the Year

End of the Year Fashion Finds…

Holiday Fashion Finds

Festive Fashion Finds

Fashion from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and...

Finding Fashion in Fall