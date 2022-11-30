Fashion from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards

A select few of elegant looks from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Gabrielle Union attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Janelle Monáe attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Tanya Moodie attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Euzhan Palcy attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)