Fashion from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng

A select few of elegant looks from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Gabrielle Union attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Janelle Monáe attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Tanya Moodie attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Euzhan Palcy attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

