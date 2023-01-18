Fashion

Fashion was Found at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

The stars dazzled on the red carpet of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Tyler James Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion Finds on the Court

Fashion at the First of the Year

End of the Year Fashion Finds…

Holiday Fashion Finds

Festive Fashion Finds

Fashion from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and...

Finding Fashion in Fall

This week in Fashion…

Festive Fall Fashions