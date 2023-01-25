Fashions from the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

The stars were aligned and looked fine on the red carpet of the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Renée Elise Goldsberry attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Viola Davis with FIJI Water at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water)