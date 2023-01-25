Fashion

Fashions from the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng

The stars were aligned and looked fine on the red carpet of the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Renée Elise Goldsberry attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Viola Davis with FIJI Water at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

