February Fashion Finds

by Grace Boateng
This week’s fashion finds featured flowing trains, feathery bodices, and fashionable geometric patterns.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Lashana Lynch attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: AJ Odudu attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

