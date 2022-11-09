Festive Fall Fashions…

Here are a few of the standout looks from the CFDA Fashion Awards and the LACMA Art + Film Gala.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Halima Aden attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Thuso Mbedu, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)