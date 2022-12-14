Festive Fashion Finds

Feathers, layers, tassels, and shawls were spotted in this week’s fashion finds.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Thuso Mbedu attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Issa Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 08: Naomi Campbell attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Jourdan Dunn attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)