Fire Station 80 of Houston Fire Department Hosts Dedication Ceremony to Name Booster 80 in Honor of Retired Captain Otis Jordan

ABOVE: Retired Houston Fire Department Captain Otis Jordan receives a proclamation from the office of State Senator Borris Miles (left); Captain Jordan with family (right)

Fire Station 80 of the Houston Fire Department recently hosted a dedication ceremony on February 19th to name Booster 80 in honor of retired Captain Otis Jordan, who joined the Houston Fire Department in 1979 and retired on October 7, 2009, after more than three decades of exemplary service. Captain Jordan was committed to protecting the lives and property of area residents and for 10 years he served as president of the Houston Black Firefighters Association, where he advocated for racial equality and championing justice and fairness for all.

Captain Jordan is a graduate of Sterling High School and is a member of the Class of 1978 at Texas Christian University. He is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and answered his nation’s call to duty, serving as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. Since retirement, Captain Jordan has become a small business owner and previously campaigned for a Houston City Council seat. Through his outstanding leadership and strength of character, Captain Jordan has earned the lasting respect and admiration of his fellow citizens, and the naming of Booster 80 in his honor as a fitting tribute to his significant contributions to the community.