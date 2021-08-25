Follow The Doctor’s Orders and Take the Vaccine

Taking the vaccine to combat the deadly Coronavirus is in our best interest. Not to do so is unhealthy and unwise.

We thought just a few months ago we had turned the corner as far as the Coronavirus was concerned. Now, we see that COVID-19 is a long, winding, and treacherous road, with no foreseeable end in sight.

Last week, according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, there were 1 million Coronavirus cases.

The virus, in the form of the delta variant, has spread throughout the country. States are being ravaged and hospitals are full. However, here is the sticking point and source of contention. The vaccine has caused consternation and confusion across America. Reports say the majority hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

How can that be when the vaccines are so readily available?

Having medical checkups are commonplace with me. My doctor gives me the results of my tests, reviews my medications, counsels with me, and sends me on my way.

Lately, the counseling part has been about taking the vaccine. I am vaccinated and have experienced no side effects.

I follow my doctor’s advice, as he has been trained to give advice and offer opinions. He is the doctor, and I am the patient. In this relationship, I do have a voice, but at the end of the day, he does the leading and I do the following.

That is just the way it is.

I trust my doctor because he wants what is best for me. He wants to keep me in good health for as long as he can. Of course, I must do my part.

I have some male friends who do not go to the doctor. I try to encourage them, but it is a losing battle. When I bring up healthcare and COVID-19, they do not want to broach the topic.

In my opinion, they are treading in dangerous water because they are not taking the vaccine. By some strange thinking, they believe they can beat COVID-19. It may be the case for now, but I am reminded of the Midas commercial, “Pay me now or pay me later.”

Do not get confused by this, because you are going to pay. It is not if, but when.

The delta variant is running roughshod over our country. It is like a runaway train off the tracks. We have become unhinged and unglued. Medical experts have told us that in order to stop this societal health derailment, we must take the vaccine.

Currently, there have been over 361 million doses of the vaccine given to our citizens. There are over 170 million people that are fully vaccinated. Percentagewise, just over 51% of us are fully vaccinated. Look, 51% is a low number. We can do better, and we must do better.

Our reticence to take the vaccine baffles me. How many more people do we need to see pass away before we act?

I have said on more than one occasion that until it affects your house, you are not going to do anything about it.

Just last week, CNN anchor Don Lemon interviewed a gentleman in his home state of Louisiana. The interview took place in the hospital. Later, he learned that the man had passed away from COVID-19. Now his family members are urging people to get vaccinated.

Is it going to take death for us to choose life?

America, we can’t continue to be obstinate. We can’t twist and turn facts. Take the vaccine, wear your mask, and take all the necessary precautions. You know what they are.

Medical professionals give us facts. We give opinions. Who are you going to trust?

Breaking News! Ivermectin is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

“The Food and Drug Administration has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses,” the federal regulatory agency said in a press release.