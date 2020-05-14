Former First Lady Michelle Obama Reveals Her Fashion Choices Were Strategically Made During Her Time in the White House

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming was a wonderful peak inside her life’s journey. This month Netflix release the film, Becoming, which was based off of the sold out 34 city press tour the Former First Lady took. She was interviewed by individuals she admired and respected and she spent time with youth encouraging them to dream big. While all of this was happening Obama maintained her impeccable sense of style with the help of her stylist Meredith Koop.

The two of them, Obama and Koop, discuss in the film that they set out to “turn fashion into [a] tool,” while working together. A lot of thought went into the clothes that Obama wore and even the designer that she promoted by donning their garments during the presidency. Obama discussed openly this pressure to be perfect as First Lady and of course that included fashion choices. To the average person it seemed effortless, but as they discuss in great detail most things were symbolic and based on a strategy.

Koop talked about the fun that they had during the press tour saying, “The book tour was a completely different energy, and there was more of an opportunity to breathe and experiment and try new things.”

Check out Becoming, on Netflix.