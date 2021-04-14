Former Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins Hosts Inaugural Lenora “Doll” Carter Basketball Tournament

“Changing 1 Life at a Time” through the game of Basketball connecting inner city communities across Houston with First Responders for a day of fun and fellowship

ABOVE: Karen Carter Richards – Publisher of Forward Times and Dwight Boykins kickoff the

tournament

I would like to invite you to join our new initiative “Changing 1 Life at a Time.”

This past Saturday, April 10th, Dwight Boykins hosted a one-day event, focusing on relationship building between inner city community residents and first responders by using the game of basketball as the catalyst.

The games were played at four locations: Lilly Grove Baptist Church – 7034 Tierwester; Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church – 3015 North Macgregor; Haverstock Hills Apartments – 5619 Aldine Bender; and the Cuney Homes Apartments – 3260 Truxillo.

Dwight and Genora Boykins and HPD Chief Troy Finner

This event was named after Lenora “Doll” Carter, who at the tender age of 29, “Doll” Carter became the CEO of Forward Times Publishing Co. and Publisher and Editor of the Houston Forward Times newspaper, the South’s largest independently owned and published African American newspaper, until her untimely death in April 2010. Forward Times Publishing Co. was founded in January 1960 by her late husband, Julius, who groomed her in the capacity of General Manager and Advertising Director, to eventually be able to succeed him. After Julius’ death in 1971, “Doll” Carter took over the company and it grew tremendously under her leadership. Upon taking over the daily operations of the Forward Times, “Doll” Carter built on the solid foundation set for her and took the business to higher heights. In addition to being an award-winning and historic publication, Forward Times Publishing Co. made major strides in the publishing industry across the country. The bold decision she made to upgrade the business by purchasing an 8 Unit Goss press with the capability of printing two (2) color newspaper jobs at one time, gave Forward Times Publishing Co. a significant edge in the regional market. Not only was “Doll” Carter responsible for the day-to-day operations of a publishing company that owned its own press, she was also responsible for maintaining and securing other clients who owned major newspapers and magazines in the region, such as the University of Houston Daily Cougar, which Forward Times Publishing Co. printed every day for over 28 years. Because of the leadership of “Doll” Carter, the Forward Times was able to reach a paid circulation of roughly 65,000, and is still one of the few publications in the region to hold a second-class mailing permit to mail the newspapers directly into the homes and offices of subscribers.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Dwight Boykins

In both 1978 and 2004, the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) named “Doll” Carter Publisher of the Year for her outstanding contributions to the community and African American news media. She served on numerous boards and has held official Positions in many organizations, but she was a loyal and dedicated supporter of the NNPA. She held the office of secretary for eight years and faithfully served as a board member and was serving her 4th term as treasurer for the NNPA at the time of her death.

During the career fair opportunity, kids were introduced to local universities, armed services opportunities and professional trades, by exposing them to different career choices and much more. A fun time was had by all who participated and attended, including new Houston Police Department (HPD) Chief Troy Finner.

First Responder Partners included: African American Police Officers League (AAPOL), Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFFA), Houston Professional Black Firefighters Association (HPBFAA), Harris County Sheriff, METRO Police Department, Houston Police Officers Union, Harris County Constable Precinct 7 May Walker, HISD Police Department, Houston Community College Police Department, Texas Southern University Police Department, University of Houston Police Department, Harris County Deputies Organization and Harris County Constable Precinct 3 Sherman Eagleton, Good Hope Baptist Church, Pastor D.Z. Coefield, Lilly Grove Baptist Church, Pastor T. K. Anderson.

Event sponsors included: H-E-B, La Maison Midtown, Houston Forward Times, River Oaks Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and the Houston Professional Firefighters Association

First Responders and participants – Good Hope MBC Gym – Kids, Parents and Volunteers

Dwight Boykins and Karen Carter Richards host Appreciation Reception at Our Legends

First Responders and participants – Haverstock Hills Basketball Court

First Responders, Texas Southern University and Houston Police Department

Veronica Deboest and the Cuney Homes Cheerleaders

Dwight Boykins and Karen Carter Richards

Dwight and Genora Boykins and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

DJ Baby – Darian Lewis – Lilly Grove Baptist Church

Harris county District Attorney Kim Ogg, Dwight Boykins, HPD Police Chief Troy Finner, METRO Chief Vera Bumper and KTRK 13 Anchor Chauncey Glover

Encouraging kids to consider becoming a first responder as a career.