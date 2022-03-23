Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson is Traded to the Cleveland Browns

The chapter of Deshaun Watson has come to a close as the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns completed a trade.

On Friday, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio released a statement via Twitter saying, “Earlier today, we agreed to trade Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. I felt it was the right move for our organization as we head into the new league year focused on building our roster for the 2022 season. Our priority right now is adding talented players to the foundation we have already put in place over the last 15 months and this trade supports that plan. As we navigate through the rest of the offseason, we remain open-minded to all avenues that allow us to improve our roster and add to our program.”

Watson’s football resume includes a National Championship that he won in 2016 with Clemson and he was a first round pick for the Texans in 2017. As a college athlete he was recognized as the top NCAA Quarterback with a Davey Brien Award in 2015 and 2016. He was selected in the first-round by Houston in 2017 and appeared in a total of 54 NFL games. In 2020 he led the league in passing yards (4,823). With a 67.8 completion percentage, Watson had the highest among players that made a minimum of 1,500 attempts.

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

According to NFL network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson will receive “a fully guaranteed 5-year $230M contract” — which is “$80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M).” Watson’s “deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First.”

Watson, who was once lauded as the next great hope of the Texans franchise, leaves the organization amidst disputes both on and off the field. To recap, Watson requested a trade from the Texans in January of 2021. Shortly thereafter, in March 2021, 22 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault and harassment. A police investigation began the following month in April of 2021 after receiving a criminal complaint. Almost a year after the investigation began, in March of 2022 a grand jury declined to indict Watson.

“It’s definitely a very emotional moment for me,” Watson said at a news conference. “We’re far from being done handling what we need to handle on the legal side but today is definitely a big day and I thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard … I’m going to continue to just keep pushing forward and build my name back to where it was, if not better.”

Watson’s legal woes are far from over as the civil cases are still pending. His lawyers are attempting to defend him of these allegations whilst maintaining that sexual violence against women should be condemned.

A spokesperson for the NFL named Brian McCarthy explained that the league will be “closely monitoring all developments” and that these incidents will remain “under review of the personal conduct policy.”

The Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski released a statement, “Our organization did a tremendous amount of background on Deshaun. We understand the concerns and questions that exist but are confident in the extensive work Andrew and his staff have done to feel confident about him joining our organization. It was important for us to meet with Deshaun in person as part of our team’s evaluation process.We had a candid conversation regarding his approach to coming into our organization and community. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to coach Deshaun. He is ready to put in the hard work needed to help our team improve and make a positive impact in our community.”

These sentiments were echoed by the Browns co-owners, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, as well as the GM Andrew Berry. In the trade the…

Browns receive

QB Deshaun Watson

Selection choice — Round 6, 2024

Texans receive

Selection choice — Round 1, 2022 (No. 13)

Selection choice — Round 4, 2022 (No. 107)

Selection choice — Round 1, 2023

Selection choice — Round 3, 2023

Selection choice — Round 1, 2024

Selection choice — Round 4, 2024

Texans Chair and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair said, “I’m extremely proud of the way Nick Caserio navigated us through this challenging situation. He remained patient before ultimately making the decision that is best for us in both the short and long term. We’re confident in our plan to build a championship program that can sustain success and our entire organization is excited to move forward together.”

With this trade finalized the Texans will have 11 picks during the 2022 NFL Draft that will take place in Las Vegas this April.