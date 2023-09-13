Fort Bend Epicenter Holds Huge Grand Opening to Celebrate New State-of-the-Art Facility

ABOVE: Fort Bend County Leaders cut ribbon for Fort Bend Epicenter grand opening

Fort Bend County leaders recently held a huge grand opening for their much-anticipated state-of-the-art facility known as the Fort Bend Epicenter.

Residents of Fort Bend County and surrounding areas came together for a day of celebration, community engagement, and an undeniable spirit of unity, and to witness the unveiling of what promises to be a cornerstone for the community.

Attendees enjoyed an array of activities designed to cater to every age group and interest. From interactive booths with Houston Volleyball Academy and Triple Threat Basketball to entertaining displays, the Fort Bend Epicenter grand opening was more than just an inaugural event—it was an experience.

The Houston Astros also made a stop at the open house, and lucky fans were able to step up and take a picture with the World Series trophy.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to share this new venue with the residents of Fort Bend County,” said Toby Wyman, General Manager for Fort Bend Epicenter. “This will positively impact the community in a major way as we host local, regional, and national events.”

The Fort Bend Epicenter is the newest premier multipurpose sports and entertainment venue in Fort Bend County, TX. It will be a major attraction to the area, as well as serve as a regional hub of activity, innovation, and economic development. At 230,000 sq. ft., it boasts six basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, indoor event spaces, and an outdoor pavilion. This Texas-sized venue equipped for a range of activities will establish the Epicenter as the paramount regional destination for sports and events.

“We’re beyond excited to unveil the Fort Bend Epicenter to our community. This facility represents the culmination of tireless effort, dedication, and a shared vision of growth and progress,” said Sports Facilities Account Executive John Sparks. “As the Account Executive, I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved here, and I’m confident that this Epicenter will be an asset to this community and bring growth and positive economic impact to Fort Bend County. The best is yet to come!”

With its doors now officially open, the Fort Bend Epicenter is ready to host all kinds of events that include basketball and volleyball tournaments, cheer competitions, as well as live entertainment events such as Christmas Cantata, Top Rank ESPN Boxing, AEW Dynamite and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.

The event was made possible thanks to sponsor support from Energy Texas, Southwest Mitsubishi, GFL Environmental, Bud Light, Pepsi, and Chick-fil-A.

For more information about the Fort Bend Epicenter, please visit their website at https://thefortbendepicenter.com.