Forward Times Adopts Promise Rose Residential Care Home for the Holidays

ABOVE: David Edwards, United National Insurance Agency and Karen Carter Richards, CEO/Publisher Forward Times

For many people, Thanksgiving and Christmas are festive and joyous times, where many of us get to spend time with loved ones, family, and friends. While that experience is enjoyed by many, seldom do we think about those who don’t have the same opportunities as we do.

That is why the Forward Times adopted Promise Rose Residential Care Home for the holidays.

Presently, 13 young men reside at the home, and their ages range from 8 to 17.

For Thanksgiving, the Forward Times provided a full Thanksgiving meal prepared by LaDetra White, for the residents and staff of the entire facility.

Prior to the Forward Times adopting Promise Rose, the boys were transporting their belongings in trash bags, other types of bags, or whatever they had, so for Christmas, the Forward Times purchased each young man a duffel bag with their name embroidered on them. The duffel bags were filled with various items, such as toiletries, socks, and underwear. David Edwards, owner of United National Insurance Agency, partnered with the Forward Times on this endeavor and gave a $25 gift card to each young man, which was included in their personalized bags.

The young men were excited and appreciative, as well as the staff, and the Forward Times family was happy to be a part of helping these young men feel cared for and appreciated for the holidays. The importance of a facility like Promise Rose can’t be understated.

Growing up, Nikia Johnson wanted to always be an attorney, but didn’t feel adequate to effectively work with children, although she served as a mentor to many of them. In high school, she served as a tutor and a mentor. She began to gravitate heavily towards juvenile children because she learned that many of them were in Child Protective Services (CPS) custody. She immediately wanted to provide them with an outlet and give them a chance to have a bright future. Nikia grew up with parents who served as foster parents for over 15 years, and through that experience she was able to learn how to access the various needs of children who had challenges and were going through various crisis.

That passion for working with young people led her to work for the Fort Bend Juvenile Detention Center. It was there she met her fiancé, who shared a similar passion for those children in need. They discussed opening a facility to work collaboratively together to address the unique needs of the children who had found their way into the CPS system, or need more focused attention, so they started Promise Rose.

Promise Rose Residential Care Home, Inc. is a nonprofit organization located in Southeast Houston, nestled between Sunnyside Library and Sunnyside Community Center and Park, and it was founded to provide immediate support to children and families in need.

The population served by Promise Rose consists of children who struggle emotionally, intellectually, or with behavioral issues. Students attend Houston Independent School District (HISD) schools in the area. Residents are encouraged to attend school regularly and to adapt to their open setting style, with the goal being to return to their communities and families prepared to face the responsibility of good citizenship. To achieve this purpose the residents are encouraged to participate in school and community activities with the support of Promise Rose staff and treatment specialists.

Residents of Promise Rose enjoy the comforts of home in the three cottage homes they offer with spacious living areas and plenty of recreational space. The overall goal of their program is to provide each resident with the tools necessary to make a successful transition back to their respective homes and communities and to become productive members of society.

Through a caring environment with safety and security in mind, Promise Rose provides a continuum of services, including group and individually designed plans to meet the needs of children in a family-oriented atmosphere. They are fiscally responsible and provide long term care through professional staff who guide, support, and encourage children to believe in themselves and to strive to become productive members of the community.

As in all efforts such as the work being done at Promise Rose, they need assistance, particularly as it relates to mentors, in-kind donations, and monetary resources.

Because a lot of times the young men don’t have anywhere to go for the holidays, men are being asked to serve as mentors and to help take them places like to social events, football games, basketball games, etc. They are also seeking foster parents for any family or individual looking to adopt these young men. In-kind donations, such as hygiene products, duffle bags, luggage, etc., that are new or in good condition, are always appreciated and can make their residents feel more at home.

For information on donating to Promise Rose, please contact Nikia Johnson at nikia.johnson@promiseroserch.org or visit their website at www.promiserosecrch.org.

(L to R): David Edwards, United National Insurance Agency, Kent Davis, Promise Rose President, Charlotte Davis, Nikia Johnson, her daughter Nuri and Karen Carter Richards, Forward Times

Duffel bags were filled with various items

Home for the Holidays Event

Promise Rose Young Men holding their Duffel Bags

(L to R) Nikia Johnson, Promise Rose Director, Kelly Hodges, Charlotte Davis, LaDetra White, Caterer and Karen Carter Richards, Forward Times