Forward Times CEO and Publisher and Four Other Respected Members Join DePelchin Children’s Center Board of Directors

Five respected members of the Greater Houston community, including the Forward Times’ own Karen Carter Richards, recently joined the DePelchin Children’s Center Board of Directors and will help provide leadership for the longtime nonprofit organization as it continues to serve Texas children and families.

Founded in Houston in 1892, DePelchin delivers services in Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Lubbock, as well as areas surrounding those cities. DePelchin’s services include foster care and adoption, residential treatment, school-based counseling, family preservation programs and parenting classes.

“DePelchin is honored to welcome these new Board members and we look forward to their leadership,” said DePelchin CEO Jenifer Jarriel. “Our Board of Directors has put DePelchin in a very strong position to continue serving vulnerable children and families, and these new Board members bring a diversity of expertise and perspectives that will make our programs even more effective.”

Karen Carter Richards currently serves as the CEO and Publisher of Forward Times Publishing Company—the largest Black-owned and independently published newspaper in the southern region, and as the Chair of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).

Joining Karen as the newest members of the DePelchin Board of Directors are:

Kayla Bruzzese , Chief Financial Officer of Skylar Capital Management.

, Chief Financial Officer of Skylar Capital Management. Phil McDivitt , President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Performance Materials, the world’s largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin.

, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Performance Materials, the world’s largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin. Lindy McGee, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a pediatrician at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a pediatrician at Texas Children’s Hospital. Darayus Pardivala, President of Americas, Sulzer Rotating Equipment Services, which is a global leader in fluid engineering.

DePelchin recently assumed the campus assets of Today’s Harbor for Children in LaPorte and will offer new programs on that campus beginning in 2023. McDivitt and Pardivala served on the Today’s Harbor Board of Directors before the organization closed its operations.