Forward Times Health Contributor Delivers Ceremony Address to Graduating Class of Prairie View A&M University’s College of Nursing

ABOVE: Dr. Cynthia J. Hickman

Dr. Cynthia J. Hickman, an author, nurse educator, caregiver advocate, known national speaker from the Leadership Experience Tour with Shawn Fair, and weekly Health contributor to the Forward Times newspaper, recently delivered the Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) College of Nursing Keynote Pinning, Hooding, and Awards Ceremony Address in Houston, Texas.

The celebration was an in-person event honoring Spring 2023 Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) graduates, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) graduates, Masters of Science in Nursing Education(MSN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates, along with the many milestone achievements in recognition of participation in leadership and service projects and organizations like the Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Prairie View A&M University Student Associations(PALS), Prairie View International Student Nurses Organizations, Community Service Learning (G.R.I.N.D.), American Red Cross, and Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. The Dean’s Award and College of Nursing Faculty plaques of appreciation were distributed during the ceremony as well.

A huge emphasis was placed on the importance of giving back to the university by becoming an active member of the Prairie View A&M University College of Nursing Alumni Chapter. The College of Nursing celebrated 100 years of Nursing in 2019 and continues to transcend the challenge of time. Graduates have contributed to the quality and excellence in nursing and health care delivery throughout the State of Texas and the world.

The saying on the Hill is… “Prairie View Produces Productive People!”

Dr. Hickman obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Prairie View A&M University in 1994. She also completed a master’s degree in nursing, specializing in Education, and a Ph.D. in Health Services with a leadership specialization from Walden University. Dr. Hickman is the CEO of “Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate,” founded after caring for her mother for 20 years and the genesis of her two books, From the Lens of Daughter, Nurse, and Caregiver: A Journey of Duty and Honor and her second book, The Black Book of Important Information for Caregivers, released in 2021. Dr. Hickman is a Flex-Path faculty at Capella University College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

To learn more about Dr. Cynthia J. Hickman, visit her official website at https://cynthiajhickman.info.