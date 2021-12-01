Forward Times Receives Comcast RISE Award as part of $1 Million in Grants to Small Businesses in Ft. Bend and Harris Counties

The Forward Times was recently announced as one of the second-round recipients of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund $10,000 grants for people of color-owned small businesses across the Greater Houston area. The announcement was made by Foti Kallergis, Director, Public Relations and External Communications for Comcast Houston, at a news conference held by Fort Bend County Judge KP George at the Groove Music School in Fort Bend County.

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses owned by people of color and provides the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses owned by people of color that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees.

From October 1 through October 14, minority-owned small businesses in Harris and Fort Bend Counties were eligible to apply for one of the one hundred $10,000 grants.