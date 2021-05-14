Forward Times Sounding Board

This feature, “Sounding Board” belongs to you…Writers, who are our readers.

The ideas, criticisms, complaints and philosophy espoused beneath this heading all belong to you…Writers, who are our readers.

Forward times welcomes your views, in writing or in short video form, on whatever subject may interest you. After reviewing them, according to our standards, we will publish your articles (subject to journalistic and legal practices).

This is your chance to become a Wrtier, and not just a Reader; this is an opportunity to become a producer of your own content and share the things that are on your heart and mind.

This is you own Sounding Board…Be sure to use it!