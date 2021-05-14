EditorialSounding Board

Forward Times Sounding Board

by The Editor
by The Editor 0 comment

This feature, “Sounding Board” belongs to you…Writers, who are our readers.

The ideas, criticisms, complaints and philosophy espoused beneath this heading all belong to you…Writers, who are our readers.

Forward times welcomes your views, in writing or in short video form, on whatever subject may interest you. After reviewing them, according to our standards, we will publish your articles (subject to journalistic and legal practices).

This is your chance to become a Wrtier, and not just a Reader; this is an opportunity to become a producer of your own content and share the things that are on your heart and mind.

This is you own Sounding Board…Be sure to use it!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The Supreme Court Can Protect Black Lives by...

Harris County Should Appoint an African American Sheriff

Accountability Does Not Equal Justice

Black Business Leaders Are Energizing Corporate America on...

Biden’s Promise to Diversify the Courts

‘Jim Crow in the 21st Century’ Republican Lawmakers...

The Seven Last Words of George Floyd

Georgia’s New Voter Suppression Law Could Cost Atlanta...

Black Farmers and COVID Relief

Women’s History Month: U.S. Senate Confirms Marcia Fudge...