Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing Available at Dozens of Houston Health Department-affiliated Sites Week of February 14, 2022

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing during the week of February 14, 2022. More than 20 sites offering vaccinations and more than 30 testing sites are on the schedule for the week.
Vaccination and testing at health department-affiliated sites does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Site locations, schedules, and appointment information is available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.
Fixed Vaccination Sites
The department’s new vaccination incentive program will award 12 people $1,000 gift cards and provide $50 gift cards to hundreds of additional people.
People who get their first dose or booster shot at eligible health department vaccination sites between January 29 and March 10, 2022, will be entered into drawings for $1,000 gift cards. Two $1,000 winners will be selected every Friday through March 11 for a total of 12 winners over six weeks.Any dose of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s fixed sites, located at:
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.
- Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Health center and multi-service center vaccination sites close at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
Pop-up Vaccination Sites
The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at a pop-up site located at:
- Park Place Elementary School, 8235 Park Pl Blvd., 77017
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 15, 2022: 2:30-6 p.m.
- Frank Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 77018
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 16, 2022: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Lyons Elementary School #1, 800 Roxella St., 77076
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 17, 2022: 5-7 p.m.
- Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, 790 Austin St., 77002
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 17, 2022: 8-10 a.m.
- Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 77012
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 18, 2022: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- David G. Burnet Elementary, 5403 Canal St., 77011
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 18, 2022: 2-5 p.m.
- Fonville Middle School, 725 E Little York Rd., 77076
- Feb. 18, 2022: 2-4:30 p.m.
- Bellfort Early Childhood Center, 7647 Bellfort Ave., 77061
- Feb. 18, 2022: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 77081
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Lyons Elementary School #2, 800 Roxella St., 77076
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St., 77012
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Piney Point Elementary School, 8921 Pagewood Ln., 77063
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- James Berry Elementary, 2310 Berry Rd., 77093
- Feb. 19, 2022: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Garden Villas Elementary, 7185 Santa Fe Dr., 77061
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Pugh Elementary School, 1147 Kress St., 77020
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Kelso Elementary School, 5800 Southmund, 77033
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Sanchez Elementary School, 2700 Berkley St., 77012
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Askew Elementary School, 11200 Wood Lodge Dr., 77077
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Dogan Elementary School, 4202 Liberty Rd., 77026
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Thompson Elementary School, 6121 Tierwester St., 77021
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Mangum Elementary Southwest, 4515 Mangum Rd., 77092
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Thurgood Marshall Elementary, 6200 Winfield Rd., 77050
- Feb. 19, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Gregg Elementary School, 6701 Roxbury Rd., 77087
- Feb. 19, 2022: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- World Harvest Outreach Seventh-day Adventist Church, 10800 Scott St., 77047
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 20, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037
- $1,000 Incentive Eligible
- Feb. 20, 2022: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 5 and up.
In-Home Vaccination
Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.
People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.
Testing Sites
The department and its partner agencies offer dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.
A list of testing sites and schedules is available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.
The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.