Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing Available at Dozens of Houston Health Department-affiliated Sites Week of February 14, 2022

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing during the week of February 14, 2022. More than 20 sites offering vaccinations and more than 30 testing sites are on the schedule for the week.

Vaccination and testing at health department-affiliated sites does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Site locations, schedules, and appointment information is available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.



Fixed Vaccination Sites

The department’s new vaccination incentive program will award 12 people $1,000 gift cards and provide $50 gift cards to hundreds of additional people.

People who get their first dose or booster shot at eligible health department vaccination sites between January 29 and March 10, 2022, will be entered into drawings for $1,000 gift cards. Two $1,000 winners will be selected every Friday through March 11 for a total of 12 winners over six weeks.Any dose of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s fixed sites, located at:

Health center and multi-service center vaccination sites close at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.



Pop-up Vaccination Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at a pop-up site located at:

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 5 and up.



In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.



Testing Sites



The department and its partner agencies offer dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites and schedules is available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.