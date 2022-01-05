Free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing available at dozens of Houston Health Department-affiliated sites week of January 4, 2022

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing during the week of January 4, 2022.

More than 20 sites offering vaccinations and more than 30 testing sites are on the schedule for the week.

Vaccination and testing at health department-affiliated sites does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Site locations, schedules, and appointment information is available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.



Fixed Vaccination SitesAny dose of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s fixed sites, located at:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7037 Capitol St. Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

4605 Wilmington St. PlazAmericas , 7500 Bellaire Blvd. Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

Pop-up Vaccination Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at a pop-up site located at:

IDEA Spears , 2010 Spears Rd., 77067 January 5, 2022: 5-7 p.m.

, 2010 Spears Rd., 77067 Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist , 8101 Wileyvale Rd., 77016 January 6, 2022: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

, 8101 Wileyvale Rd., 77016 Clemente Martinez Elementary School , 901 Hays St., 77009 January 6, 2022: 2-5 p.m.

, 901 Hays St., 77009 Fondren Middle School , 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 77096 January 7, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 77096 Whittier Elementary School , 10511 La Crosse St., 77029 January 8, 2022: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

, 10511 La Crosse St., 77029 Crespo Elementary School , 7500 Office City Dr., 77012 January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

, 7500 Office City Dr., 77012 Piney Point Elementary School , 8921 Pagewood Ln., 77063 January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

, 8921 Pagewood Ln., 77063 Mandarin Immersion Magnet School , 5445 W. Alabama St., 77056 January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

, 5445 W. Alabama St., 77056 Barrick Elementary School , 12001 Winfrey Ln., 77076 January 8, 2022: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

, 12001 Winfrey Ln., 77076 Bonner Elementary School , 8100 Elrod St., 77017 January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

, 8100 Elrod St., 77017 Patterson Elementary School , 5302 Allendale Rd., 77017 January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Walk ins only

, 5302 Allendale Rd., 77017 McGowen Elementary School , 6820 Homestead Rd., 77028 January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Walk ins only

, 6820 Homestead Rd., 77028 Sunny Flea Market , 8705 Airline Dr., 77037 January 9, 2022: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 5 and up.



In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.



Testing Sites



The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites and schedules is available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.