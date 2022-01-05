Free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing available at dozens of Houston Health Department-affiliated sites week of January 4, 2022

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing during the week of January 4, 2022.
More than 20 sites offering vaccinations and more than 30 testing sites are on the schedule for the week.
Vaccination and testing at health department-affiliated sites does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Site locations, schedules, and appointment information is available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.
Fixed Vaccination SitesAny dose of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s fixed sites, located at:
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.
- Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pop-up Vaccination Sites
The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at a pop-up site located at:
- IDEA Spears, 2010 Spears Rd., 77067
- January 5, 2022: 5-7 p.m.
- Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist, 8101 Wileyvale Rd., 77016
- January 6, 2022: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Clemente Martinez Elementary School, 901 Hays St., 77009
- January 6, 2022: 2-5 p.m.
- Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 77096
- January 7, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Whittier Elementary School, 10511 La Crosse St., 77029
- January 8, 2022: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Crespo Elementary School, 7500 Office City Dr., 77012
- January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Piney Point Elementary School, 8921 Pagewood Ln., 77063
- January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Mandarin Immersion Magnet School, 5445 W. Alabama St., 77056
- January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Barrick Elementary School, 12001 Winfrey Ln., 77076
- January 8, 2022: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Bonner Elementary School, 8100 Elrod St., 77017
- January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Patterson Elementary School, 5302 Allendale Rd., 77017
- January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Walk ins only
- McGowen Elementary School, 6820 Homestead Rd., 77028
- January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Walk ins only
- Sunny Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037
- January 9, 2022: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 5 and up.
In-Home Vaccination
Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.
People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.
Testing Sites
The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.
A list of testing sites and schedules is available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.
The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.