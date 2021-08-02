Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 18 Houston Health Department-affiliated sites week of August 2, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of August 2, 2021. Eighteen health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.
The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Pop-up Sites
The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at nine pop-up sites during the week, located at:
- Airline WIC Center, 5990 Airline Dr., #200, 77076
- August 3-6, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Food Town, 6470 W. Little York Rd., 77091
- August 3-6, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- August 7, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- BakerRipley Ripley House, 4410 Navigation Blvd., 77011
- August 4, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Fleming Middle School Back-to-School Event, 4910 Collingsworth St., 77026
- August 6, 2021: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Vida City Church Houston Back-to-School Bash, 1300 W. Mt. Houston Rd., 77038
- August 7, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Great Commission Family Church, 12540 Crenshaw Rd., 77044
- August 7, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036
- August 7, 2021: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- North Houston Pop-Up Shop Marker, 7920 W Montgomery Rd.
- August 7, 2021: Time TBD
- Vaccine brand TBD
- Texas Zydeco Festival, 7920 W. Montgomery Rd., 77088
- August 8, 2021: 1-5 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
Fixed Sites
Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers.
Starting August 2, the health department will provide $25 gift cards to people who get fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 within 42 days of their first dose administered at its health center and multi-service center clinics.
Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
Health department-affiliated sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
In-Home Vaccination
Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.
People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.
Testing Sites
The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.
A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.