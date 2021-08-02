Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 18 Houston Health Department-affiliated sites week of August 2, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of August 2, 2021. Eighteen health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.



The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at nine pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Airline WIC Center , 5990 Airline Dr., #200, 77076 August 3-6, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 5990 Airline Dr., #200, 77076 Food Town , 6470 W. Little York Rd., 77091 August 3-6, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. August 7, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 6470 W. Little York Rd., 77091 BakerRipley Ripley House , 4410 Navigation Blvd., 77011 August 4, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 4410 Navigation Blvd., 77011 Fleming Middle School Back-to-School Event , 4910 Collingsworth St., 77026 August 6, 2021: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 4910 Collingsworth St., 77026 Vida City Church Houston Back-to-School Bash , 1300 W. Mt. Houston Rd., 77038 August 7, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 1300 W. Mt. Houston Rd., 77038 Great Commission Family Church , 12540 Crenshaw Rd., 77044 August 7, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 12540 Crenshaw Rd., 77044 PlazAmericas , 7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036 August 7, 2021: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036 North Houston Pop-Up Shop Marker , 7920 W Montgomery Rd. August 7, 2021: Time TBD Vaccine brand TBD

, 7920 W Montgomery Rd. Texas Zydeco Festival , 7920 W. Montgomery Rd., 77088 August 8, 2021: 1-5 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 7920 W. Montgomery Rd., 77088

Fixed Sites



Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers.



Starting August 2, the health department will provide $25 gift cards to people who get fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 within 42 days of their first dose administered at its health center and multi-service center clinics.

Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7037 Capitol St. Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

4605 Wilmington St.

Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.



Health department-affiliated sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.



Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.