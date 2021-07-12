Free COVID-19 Vaccinations Available at 23 Houston Health Department-Affiliated Sites Week of July 12, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of July 12, 2021. Twenty-three health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.



The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 12 pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Hartman Middle School , 7111 Westover St. July 12, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 7111 Westover St. Houstonopoly “713 Day” , 2501 Rice Blvd. July 13, 2021: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 2501 Rice Blvd. Fondren Middle School , 6333 S Braeswood Blvd. July 13, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 6333 S Braeswood Blvd. Food Town , 7426 Airline Dr. July 13-16, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. July 17, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 7426 Airline Dr. Daniel Ortiz Middle School , 6767 Telephone Rd. July 14, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 6767 Telephone Rd. Lawson Middle School , 4000 Stancliff St. July 15, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 4000 Stancliff St. Deady Middle School , 2500 Broadway St. July 15, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 2500 Broadway St. City of Houston Career Opportunity Fair , 1710 Telephone Rd. July 15, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 1710 Telephone Rd. Paul Revere Middle School , 10502 Briar Forest Dr. July 16, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 10502 Briar Forest Dr. Napoleon Apartments , 6001 Gulfton St. July 17, 2021: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 6001 Gulfton St. Good News Church , 8400 Boone Rd. July 17, 2021: 2 – 5 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 8400 Boone Rd. Holland Middle School , 1600 Gellhorn Dr. July 17, 2021: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 1600 Gellhorn Dr.

Fixed Sites

Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

6201 Bonhomme Rd. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1809 North Main St. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

4605 Wilmington St. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7037 Capitol St. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

3814 Market Street

Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.



Appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.



Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings.



People who are fully vaccinated and symptomatic should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and tested for COVID-19 if indicated, the CDC recommends.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.