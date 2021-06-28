Free COVID-19 Vaccinations Available At 26 Houston Health Department-Affiliated Sites Week of June 28, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free first doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of June 28, 2021. Twenty-six health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.
The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Pop-up Sites
The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 14 pop-up sites during the week, located at:
- Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme Rd.
- June 28, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Paul Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr.
- June 28-30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Flemming Middle School, 4910 Collingsworth St.
- June 29, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St.
- June 29, 2021: 3-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Food Town – West Sam Houston, 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy., S.
- June 29-July 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- July 3, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Food town – Fondren, 9725 Fondren Rd.
- June 29-July 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- July 3, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant, 5930 S. Gessner Rd.
- June 30, 2021: 12-3 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd.
- June 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Shopping Center (KM Realty/T-Mobile/Dry Cleaners), 10114 Bissonnet St.
- June 30-July 2, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
- July 3, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Williams Middle School, 6100 Knox St.
- June 30-July 1: 2-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.
- July 1, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd.
- July 1: 2-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Villa De Cancun Apartments, 9450 Woodfair Dr.
- July 3, 2021: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- PlazAmericas Mall, 7500 Bellaire, Blvd.
- July 4, 2021: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
Fixed Sites
Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Moderna vaccine is available at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangun Rd., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
Appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.
Uber and Lyft offer free transportation through July 4. Visit either app for more information.
Testing Sites
The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.
A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings.
People who are fully vaccinated and symptomatic should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and tested for COVID-19 if indicated, the CDC recommends.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.