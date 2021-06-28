FeaturedHealth & Beauty

Free COVID-19 Vaccinations Available At 26 Houston Health Department-Affiliated Sites Week of June 28, 2021

by Houston Health Department
The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free first doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of June 28, 2021. Twenty-six health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.
 
The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance. 
 
Pop-up Sites
 
The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 14 pop-up sites during the week, located at: 

  • Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme Rd.
    • June 28, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Paul Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr.
    • June 28-30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Flemming Middle School, 4910 Collingsworth St.
    • June 29, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St.
    • June 29, 2021: 3-6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Food Town – West Sam Houston, 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy., S.
    • June 29-July 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • July 3, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • Food town – Fondren, 9725 Fondren Rd.
    • June 29-July 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • July 3, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant, 5930 S. Gessner Rd.
    • June 30, 2021: 12-3 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd.
    • June 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Shopping Center (KM Realty/T-Mobile/Dry Cleaners), 10114 Bissonnet St.
    • June 30-July 2, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
    • July 3, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • Williams Middle School, 6100 Knox St.
    • June 30-July 1: 2-6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.
    • July 1, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd.
    • July 1: 2-6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Villa De Cancun Apartments, 9450 Woodfair Dr.
    • July 3, 2021: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • PlazAmericas Mall, 7500 Bellaire, Blvd.
    • July 4, 2021: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+)

Fixed Sites

Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at: 

  • Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
    • Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
  • Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
    • Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
  • La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
    • Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
    • Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
    • Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
    • Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
  • Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
    • Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
  • Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
    • Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Moderna vaccine is available at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangun Rd., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. 

Appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.

Uber and Lyft offer free transportation through July 4. Visit either app for more information. 

Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.   

A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220. 

The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings. 

People who are fully vaccinated and symptomatic should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and tested for COVID-19 if indicated, the CDC recommends. 

Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.

