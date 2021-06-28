Free COVID-19 Vaccinations Available At 26 Houston Health Department-Affiliated Sites Week of June 28, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free first doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of June 28, 2021. Twenty-six health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.



The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 14 pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme Rd. June 28, 2021: 2-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

8405 Bonhomme Rd. Paul Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr. June 28-30, 2021: 2-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

10502 Briar Forest Dr. Flemming Middle School , 4910 Collingsworth St. June 29, 2021: 2-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 4910 Collingsworth St. McReynolds Middle School , 5910 Market St. June 29, 2021: 3-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 5910 Market St. Food Town – West Sam Houston , 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy., S. June 29-July 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 3, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy., S. Food town – Fondren , 9725 Fondren Rd. June 29-July 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 3, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 9725 Fondren Rd. El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant , 5930 S. Gessner Rd. June 30, 2021: 12-3 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 5930 S. Gessner Rd. Henry Middle School , 10702 E. Hardy Rd. June 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 10702 E. Hardy Rd. Shopping Center (KM Realty/T-Mobile/Dry Cleaners), 10114 Bissonnet St. June 30-July 2, 2021: 2-6 p.m. July 3, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

(KM Realty/T-Mobile/Dry Cleaners), 10114 Bissonnet St. Williams Middle School , 6100 Knox St. June 30-July 1: 2-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 6100 Knox St. Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men , 1700 Gregg St. July 1, 2021: 2-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 1700 Gregg St. Westbury High School , 11911 Chimney Rock Rd. July 1: 2-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd. Villa De Cancun Apartments , 9450 Woodfair Dr. July 3, 2021: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 9450 Woodfair Dr. PlazAmericas Mall , 7500 Bellaire, Blvd. July 4, 2021: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 7500 Bellaire, Blvd.

Fixed Sites

Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:

Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Peavy Senior Center , 3814 Market Street Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3814 Market Street

Moderna vaccine is available at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangun Rd., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.



Uber and Lyft offer free transportation through July 4. Visit either app for more information.

Testing Sites



The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings.



People who are fully vaccinated and symptomatic should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and tested for COVID-19 if indicated, the CDC recommends.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.