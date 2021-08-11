Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 34 Houston Health Department-affiliated sites week of August 9, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of August 9, 2021. Thirty-four health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.
The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Super Saturday Vaccination Day Sites
Twelve schools will participate in week two of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics for students and families, scheduled for every Saturday in August. The first day of the initiative resulted in 1,223 people being vaccinated.
Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics offering Pfizer vaccine, approved for people age 12 and older, on August 14 are:
- Audrey Lawson Middle School, 14000 Stancliff St., 77045
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Genoa Staff Development Center, 12900 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77034
- TBD
- Hollibrook Elementary, 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Huffman Elementary, 24403 E Lake Houston Pkwy., 77336
- TBD
- Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Meadow Wood Elementary, 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Northbrook Middle School, 3030 Rosefield Dr., 77080
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Pine Shadows Elementary, 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- ProVision Academy, 4590 Wilmington, 77051
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Spring Branch Elementary, 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Stevenson Middle School, 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 77051
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pop-up Sites
The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 13 pop-up sites during the week, located at:
- Food Town, 442 W. Little York Rd., 77076
- August 10-13, 2021: 4-8 p.m.
- August 14, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- U.S. District Court, 515 Rusk St., 77002
- August 11, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (age 18+), Pfizer (age 12+)
- Adobe Springs Apartments, 3701 Watonga Blvd., 77092
- August 12, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd., 77035
- August 12, 2021: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Greenhouse International Church, 200 W. Greens Rd., 77067
- August 13, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson (age 18+), Pfizer (age 12+)
- Ecuadorian Consulate General, 2603 Augusta Dr., #810, 77057
- August 14, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Vietnam War Memorial at University Shopping Center, 11360 Bellaire Blvd., 77072
- August 14, 2021: 4-10 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- NRG Stadium Yellow Lot (11th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest), 9051 S. Main St., 77025
- August 14, 2021: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Calvary Mission Baptist Church, 2444 Dalview St., 77091
- August 14, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Provision Inc., 4590 Wilmington St., 77051
- August 14, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers, 12160 Richmond Ave, 77081
- August 14, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037
- August 15, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Trader’s Village, 7979 N. Eldridge Pkwy., 77041
- August 15, 2021: 12-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
Fixed Sites
Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers.
Starting August 2, the health department will provide $25 gift cards to people who get fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 within 42 days of their first dose administered at its health center and multi-service center clinics.
Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
In-Home Vaccination
Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.
People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.
Testing Sites
The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.
A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.