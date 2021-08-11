Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 34 Houston Health Department-affiliated sites week of August 9, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of August 9, 2021. Thirty-four health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.



The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Super Saturday Vaccination Day Sites



Twelve schools will participate in week two of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics for students and families, scheduled for every Saturday in August. The first day of the initiative resulted in 1,223 people being vaccinated.



Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics offering Pfizer vaccine, approved for people age 12 and older, on August 14 are:

Audrey Lawson Middle School , 14000 Stancliff St., 77045 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 14000 Stancliff St., 77045 Genoa Staff Development Center , 12900 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77034 TBD

, 12900 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77034 Hollibrook Elementary , 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080 Huffman Elementary , 24403 E Lake Houston Pkwy., 77336 TBD

, 24403 E Lake Houston Pkwy., 77336 Jane Long Academy , 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074 Meadow Wood Elementary , 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079 Northbrook Middle School , 3030 Rosefield Dr., 77080 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 3030 Rosefield Dr., 77080 Pine Shadows Elementary , 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080 ProVision Academy , 4590 Wilmington, 77051 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 4590 Wilmington, 77051 Spring Branch Elementary , 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080 Stevenson Middle School , 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017 Worthing High School , 9215 Scott St., 77051 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 9215 Scott St., 77051

Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 13 pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Food Town , 442 W. Little York Rd., 77076 August 10-13, 2021: 4-8 p.m. August 14, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 442 W. Little York Rd., 77076 U.S. District Court , 515 Rusk St., 77002 August 11, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (age 18+), Pfizer (age 12+)

, 515 Rusk St., 77002 Adobe Springs Apartments , 3701 Watonga Blvd., 77092 August 12, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 3701 Watonga Blvd., 77092 Westbury High School , 11911 Chimney Rock Rd., 77035 August 12, 2021: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd., 77035 Greenhouse International Church , 200 W. Greens Rd., 77067 August 13, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Johnson & Johnson (age 18+), Pfizer (age 12+)

, 200 W. Greens Rd., 77067 Ecuadorian Consulate General , 2603 Augusta Dr., #810, 77057 August 14, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 2603 Augusta Dr., #810, 77057 Vietnam War Memorial at University Shopping Center , 11360 Bellaire Blvd., 77072 August 14, 2021: 4-10 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 11360 Bellaire Blvd., 77072 NRG Stadium Yellow Lot (11th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest ) , 9051 S. Main St., 77025 August 14, 2021: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 9051 S. Main St., 77025 Calvary Mission Baptist Church , 2444 Dalview St., 77091 August 14, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 2444 Dalview St., 77091 Provision Inc. , 4590 Wilmington St., 77051 August 14, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 4590 Wilmington St., 77051 Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers , 12160 Richmond Ave, 77081 August 14, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 12160 Richmond Ave, 77081 Sunny’s Flea Market , 8705 Airline Dr., 77037 August 15, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037 Trader’s Village , 7979 N. Eldridge Pkwy., 77041 August 15, 2021: 12-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 7979 N. Eldridge Pkwy., 77041

Fixed Sites



Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers.



Starting August 2, the health department will provide $25 gift cards to people who get fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 within 42 days of their first dose administered at its health center and multi-service center clinics.

Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7037 Capitol St. Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

4605 Wilmington St.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.



In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.



Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.