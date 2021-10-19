Health & BeautyState & Local

Free COVID-19 Vaccinations Available at More Than a Dozen Houston Health Department-Affiliated Sites Week of October 18, 2021

by Houston Health Department
by Houston Health Department 0 comment

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of October 18, 2021. More than a dozen health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.

The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.

Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Pop-up Sites

The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer (age 12+) vaccinations at pop-up sites during the week, located at:

  • Aldine Middle School, 14908 Aldine Westfield Rd., 77032  
    • October 19, 2021: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Grissom Elementary School, 4900 Simsbrook Dr., 77045
    • October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • International Leadership of Texas, Orem K-8, 5445 E Orem Dr., 77048 
    • October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Lone Star College-Houston North Victory, 4141 Victory Dr., 77088
    • October 23, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Mahanay Elementary School, 13215 High Star Dr., 77083
    • October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Alexander Elementary School, 8500 Brookwulf Dr., 77072 
    • October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fixed Sites

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s fixed sites, located at:

  • Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
    • Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
    • Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
    • Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
    • Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
    • Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
    • Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
    • Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.
    • Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Tidwell Park, 9720 Spaulding St.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 4p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 12 and up.

In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program. 

Testing Sites
The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.

A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.

The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection. 

Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

City of Houston Serves as Host of 2021...

Ella Mae Boney Passes Away at 84

Popular Founder of Not Jus’ Donuts Bakery Passes...

The Difference Between Men and Women Under Stress

8th Annual Top 30 Influential Women of Houston...

Houston man who killed eight people gets sentenced...

White House and HHS Employees Aren’t ‘Exempt’ from...

Is the New Redistricting Plan Racist?

Celebrating “60” Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards...

Face Yourself