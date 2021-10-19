Free COVID-19 Vaccinations Available at More Than a Dozen Houston Health Department-Affiliated Sites Week of October 18, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of October 18, 2021. More than a dozen health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.
The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Pop-up Sites
The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer (age 12+) vaccinations at pop-up sites during the week, located at:
- Aldine Middle School, 14908 Aldine Westfield Rd., 77032
- October 19, 2021: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- Grissom Elementary School, 4900 Simsbrook Dr., 77045
- October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- International Leadership of Texas, Orem K-8, 5445 E Orem Dr., 77048
- October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Lone Star College-Houston North Victory, 4141 Victory Dr., 77088
- October 23, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Mahanay Elementary School, 13215 High Star Dr., 77083
- October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Alexander Elementary School, 8500 Brookwulf Dr., 77072
- October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fixed Sites
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s fixed sites, located at:
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.
- Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Tidwell Park, 9720 Spaulding St.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 4p.m.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 12 and up.
In-Home Vaccination
Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.
People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.
Testing Sites
The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.
A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.