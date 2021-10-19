Free COVID-19 Vaccinations Available at More Than a Dozen Houston Health Department-Affiliated Sites Week of October 18, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of October 18, 2021. More than a dozen health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.



The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer (age 12+) vaccinations at pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Aldine Middle School , 14908 Aldine Westfield Rd., 77032 October 19, 2021: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

, 14908 Aldine Westfield Rd., 77032 Grissom Elementary School , 4900 Simsbrook Dr., 77045 October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

, 4900 Simsbrook Dr., 77045 International Leadership of Texas, Orem K-8 , 5445 E Orem Dr., 77048 October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

, 5445 E Orem Dr., 77048 Lone Star College-Houston North Victory , 4141 Victory Dr., 77088 October 23, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

, 4141 Victory Dr., 77088 Mahanay Elementary School , 13215 High Star Dr., 77083 October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

, 13215 High Star Dr., 77083 Alexander Elementary School , 8500 Brookwulf Dr., 77072 October 23, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

, 8500 Brookwulf Dr., 77072

Fixed Sites



Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s fixed sites, located at:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7037 Capitol St. Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

4605 Wilmington St. PlazAmericas , 7500 Bellaire Blvd. Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. Tidwell Park , 9720 Spaulding St. Tuesdays-Fridays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 4p.m.

, 9720 Spaulding St.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 12 and up.



In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.



Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.