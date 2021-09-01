Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at nearly two dozen Houston Health Department-affiliated sites week of August 30, 2021

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of August 30, 2021. Nearly two dozen health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.



The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Regent Care Center of Kingwood , 23775 Kingwood Pl Dr, 77339 August 31, 2021: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 23775 Kingwood Pl Dr, 77339 U.S. District Court , 515 Rusk St, 77002 September 1, 2021: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 515 Rusk St, 77002 Terra Bella Health & Wellness Suites , 12262 Cityscape Ave, 77047 September 1, 2021: 12-4 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 12262 Cityscape Ave, 77047 Children’s Museum of Houston , 1500 Binz St, 77004 September 2, 2021: 5-8 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 1500 Binz St, 77004 Cullen Park , 19008 Saums Rd, 77084 September 3, 2021: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. September 5, 2021: 3-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)

, 19008 Saums Rd, 77084 Becks Prime , 11000 Westheimer Rd, 77042 September 3, 2021: 4-7 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 11000 Westheimer Rd, 77042 Stevenson Middle School , 9595 Winkler Dr, 77017 September 4, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 9595 Winkler Dr, 77017 Christia V. Adair Park , 15107 Cullen Blvd, 77047 September 4, 2021: 3-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+), Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)

, 15107 Cullen Blvd, 77047 Sunny Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr, 77037 September 5, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

8705 Airline Dr, 77037

Fixed Sites



The department’s fixed sites are eligible for its incentive program providing up to $150 in gift cards for vaccinations at eligible sites within certain timeframes. The eligible sites, providing Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, are:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7037 Capitol St. Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

4605 Wilmington St. PlazAmericas , 7500 Bellaire Blvd. Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. Tidwell Park , 9720 Spaulding St. Tuesdays-Fridays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 4p.m.

, 9720 Spaulding St.

People who get a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at an eligible Houston Health Department site will receive a $100 gift card starting Aug. 26, 2021.

Gift cards valued at $50 will be awarded with second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine administered at eligible Houston Health Department sites.

To qualify for the second dose incentive, people must have received their first dose on or after August 2, 2021 at an eligible Houston Health Department site and complete the series within 42 days.

People who get their first dose at PlazAmericas or Tidwell Park must get their second dose at the same site within 42 days to receive the second dose incentive. These two sites will not provide second dose incentives for people who received their first dose at other sites.

In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.



Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19 infection.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.