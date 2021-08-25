From Adversity to Olympic Champion

Missouri City native Bryce Deadmon overcomes challenges to bring home Gold and Bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games

ABOVE: TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Bryce Deadmon of Team United States competes in the Mixed 4×400 metres Round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Olympic Games, commonly known as the Olympics, are considered the largest sports competition in the world with over 200 nations participating.

Athletes train rigorously, seeking to land a spot on their respective country’s team and earning the right to compete with the top athletes from other countries in their respective sport. The ultimate goal is being declared the best and vying for a gold medal.

Having the opportunity to represent your country on the world’s biggest and most competitive stage is a dream come true for anyone who earns the right to make it to the Olympics. Getting to the Olympics and winning a medal, especially a gold medal, is the icing on the cake.

For Missouri City, Texas native Bryce Deadmon, not only did he earn the chance to live out his dream of making it to the Olympics, he also walked away with two sets of hardware on his quest of being declared the best-of-the-best in his respective sport.

For his first medal, Bryce earned an Olympic bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m, which was the inaugural showing of the discipline. For his second medal, earned an Olympic gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay. In that race, Bryce ran the third leg, where he ran an impressive 44.01 quarter-mile split and led to the fourth fastest time ever (2:55.70).

This was truly an impressive feat for the Missouri City native, but it didn’t come without any adversity. Bryce tells the Houston Forward Times that he experienced quite a few challenges on his road to the Olympics.

“I experienced many adversities on the road to the Olympics, ranging from having multiple surgeries in my ankle, a major depressive episode, and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic on my chance to compete,” said Bryce. “Despite it all, I had no other choice but to keep moving, even though I didn’t know what the outcome would be or how I would get through these obstacles. I did everything in my power to not remain stagnant.”

Bryce graduated from Ridge Point High School in Fort Bend ISD and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in sports management and master’s degree in marketing at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Bryce became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., which helped him prepare for the adversities he eventually encountered on his journey to Olympic greatness. His support system, which includes his family, also played a major role in his life during those tough and challenging times.

“I always tell myself that I would not be in the position that I’m in now without my support system,” said Bryce. “From financial support to emotional support to coming to my track meets, all of it led up to me winning gold at the Olympics.”

To honor Bryce for his outstanding accomplishment, the City of Missouri City, Texas held a special ceremony on August 21st at the Missouri City Community Center in his honor. The ceremony included a marching band processional, tons of American flags, a hat from his beloved Omega Psi Phi fraternity, and proclamations from Missouri City, and the offices of Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage and U.S. Congressman Al Green.

Missouri City Mayor Robin Elackatt and the members of the Missouri City Council presented Bryce with a set of gifts and a proclamation. In addition, it was officially declared that August 21st will forever be known as “Bryce Deadmon Day” in both Missouri City and Fort Bend County.

Countless attendees came out to celebrate Bryce, as he came in riding in a convertible behind the marching band. His family was also at the celebration and showed their enthusiasm and continuous support for the young man that has made them even more proud.

Bryce’s mother, Nekita Deadmon, shared remarks at the ceremony and spoke about the special place Missouri City had in her heart, although she was raised in the South Park neighborhood of Houston. She glowingly expressed her pride in her son’s achievements and encouraged all young people that have dreams to go forth and accomplish them.

“Have the audacity to dream big,” said Nekita. “Don’t dream small, because if Bryce dreamed small, he wouldn’t have those medals.”

Bryce has a message of his own for any aspiring young person seeking to accomplish a goal they set for themselves

“Obstacles will come on the way to your goals, and they are inevitable,” said Bryce. “As much as we hate to go through things like this allow them to happen as they come. Learn and take as much as you can from them and allow it to make you a better person. Also, have a life-or-death mentality when it comes to making something happen. If you tell yourself that you can do something, go for it as if your life depends on it. You’ll be surprised at what you’ll accomplish.”

Congratulations to Missouri City, Texas’ own Bryce Deadmon on representing the United States of America on the world stage and bringing back a gold and bronze medal!