From Full Hearts to Heartbreak, Houston Loses to Villanova 50-44

The Houston Cougars took down the Arizona Wildcats 72-60 during a NCAA South Regional semifinal game to advance to the Elite eight.

I knew we were going to make them uncomfortable, that’s what we do,’’ said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. “Our team, we’re a tough bunch. … They’re not afraid of anybody.’’

A tough bunch, indeed. Unlike last year’s team that advanced to the Final Four, this year’s team was down four starters and unfortunately lost their leading scorer, Marcus Sasser, right before the holidays.

This team still managed to knock off a 1-seed team in Arizona.

The tides turned quickly during March Madness and just as quickly as the Cougars found themselves one game away from the Final Four, their dreams were dashed for the season as they lost to Villanova 50-44.

As badly as the Cougars wanted to get their shooting game going, the misses outweighed the makes.

“If you told me before the game that we were going to hold them to 29 percent from the field, they were going to shoot 24 percent from the 3-point line and we lose, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Sampson explained. “Our kids guarded. Man, did we guard. Our defense was spot-on.”

While their defense kept them in the game, it simply wasn’t enough to edge out the competition. The athletes were visibly heartbroken as they navigated post-game questions.

“Teams that cry, care,” Sampson said. “There’s a lot of tears in that locker room, coaches and players. This team has been through a lot this year. I knew it was going to take a good team to beat us, and a good team did.”

A valiant effort from a tough bunch.