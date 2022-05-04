Gerald Womack’s 65th Surprise Birthday Party

Well known business leader and beloved entrepreneur, Gerald Womack, celebrates his 65th birthday.

Family members and close friends surprised Womack with a birthday party at Studewood Place last Wednesday. He was presented Mayor Sylvester Turner’s proclamation and resolutions from Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Many who attended gave praises to Womack for his overwhelming contributions to the greater Houston community and his continual philanthropic support to those in need. Many thanks to the Host Committee who included: Dwight Boykins, Linda K. Brown, Karen Carter Richards, Cindy Clifford, Cheryl Creuzot, Peggy Engram, Gail Gage, Roger Harris, Duni Hebron, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Argentina James, Reneé Logans, Sharone Mayberry, Mary Elizabeth Merrill, Preston Middleton, Algenita Scott Davis, Greg Shannon and Janice Weaver.