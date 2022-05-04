State & Local

Gerald Womack’s 65th Surprise Birthday Party

by Forward Times Newswire
Well known business leader and beloved entrepreneur, Gerald Womack, celebrates his 65th birthday.

Family members and close friends surprised Womack with a birthday party at Studewood Place last Wednesday. He was presented Mayor Sylvester Turner’s proclamation and resolutions from Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Many who attended gave praises to Womack for his overwhelming contributions to the greater Houston community and his continual philanthropic support to those in need. Many thanks to the  Host Committee who included: Dwight Boykins, Linda K. Brown, Karen Carter Richards, Cindy Clifford, Cheryl Creuzot, Peggy Engram, Gail Gage, Roger Harris, Duni Hebron, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Argentina James, Reneé Logans, Sharone Mayberry, Mary Elizabeth Merrill, Preston Middleton, Algenita Scott Davis, Greg Shannon and Janice Weaver.

Gerald Womack

Gerald Womack with Dr. Greg Shannon

Reneé Logans, Peggy Engram, Algenita S. Davis, Cora Robinson, Cheryl Creuzot, Judson Robinson III and Sharone Mayberry

Gerald Womack and Jordan Jennings

Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards and Gerald Womack

Julia Higgs, Gerald Womack, Mary Elizabeth Merrill and husband Roger Merrill

Algenita Scott Davis, Judge Sharon Burney, Linda K. Brown, Jordan Jennings, Judge Zinetta Burney and Reneé Logans

Gerald Womack and Duni Hebron

Dr. Janice Beal, Gerald Womack and Argentina James

Julia Maldonado, Gerald Womack and Grace Mosby

Linda K. Brown wipes Gerald Womack’s tears of joy

Gerald Womack, Linda Brown and Chilly Bill Smith

Renee Logan, Gerald Womack and Gerald’s best friend that flew in from Detroit, Doug Carter

Reneé Logans, Gerald Womack, Linda Brown and attendees

Janice Weaver presents City of Houston Recognition – Gerald Womack Day

Gerald Womack and Sharone Mayberry

Gerald Womack, Cheryl and Percy Creuzot, III

Jordan Jennings, Gerald Womack and Danielle Keys Bess

Felicia Lawrence and Gerald Womack

Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards, Kelly P. Hodges and Ernie Carter Howard

Gerald’s Family: Charlene Gage, Anthony Gage, Kelvin Jackquet, Marla Jackquet, Gerald Womack, Dexter McCoy, Y. Gail Gage, Clement Jackquet, Kim Watkins and Andre Watkins

Justin Mabrie, Gerald Womack, Dr. Herman Mabrie and Kelvin Jackquet

Gerald Womack and attendees dance

