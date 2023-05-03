Gerry Monroe, Local Education Advocate and Proud Jack Yates Alum, Passes Away

Many in the Greater Houston area are mourning the loss of Gerry Monroe, who passed away on Sunday, April 30th, at the age of 55, after a bout with several health issues. The cause of his death has not been released at this time.

The family took to social media to release an official statement, which read:

It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the untimely transition of our beloved, Five Star General, GERRY WAYNE MONROE.

Gerry was one of a kind and did things his way.

Gerry was true to his beliefs and made a difference when others could not.

We know many of you will mourn with the family, and we ask that you respect their privacy during these sacred moments of grief. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

Gerry was a proud 1986 graduate of the historic Jack Yates High School, where he played on the legendary 1985 state championship team that dominated every team they played, finishing with an undefeated, 16-0 record, and going down in history as arguably one of the greatest Texas high school football teams of all time.

Nearly everywhere he went, Gerry represented Jack Yates High School to the fullest, proudly wearing his JY letterman jacket, or the crimson and gold on some form of Jack Yates paraphernalia, whenever he stepped on the scene. You could find him on the school’s campus, at Jack Yates sporting events, at Jack Yates social gatherings. Practically anything involving Jack Yates, you would more than likely find Gerry Monroe present.

Gerry fought for resources and respect for the school he vehemently loved every chance he got. He was a primary catalyst behind getting Jack Yates High School principal Tiffany Guillory reinstated to her job at the school when it appeared the district had already made the decision to terminate her from her principal post.

Gerry was one-of-a-kind. He did not pull any punches. His unorthodox and in-your-face style demanded the attention of people in positions of authority and oftentimes made many people uncomfortable. He was a vocal advocate for students across the state, especially those in the Houston Independent School District (HISD), and he also was extremely active in finding solutions to address violent crimes and gang violence across the Greater Houston area.

Prior to his death, Gerry had applied for a seat on the board of managers, which came about after it was announced that the Texas Education Agency was taking over HISD.

Gerry, who self-proclaimed himself “The 5 Star General,” unsuccessfully ran for the HISD District IX school board position in 2017 and in 2021. He also unsuccessfully ran for the Texas House of Representatives District 131 seat, as the Republican challenger, this past November.

Gerry was a regular speaker at various board meetings across the state and he hosted a show called “The War Zone,” that aired on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. He also started the Jack Yates High School Hall of Fame to honor Jack Yates alumni who made recognizable contributions at the school and in society.

Gerry earned an associate degree from Central Texas College in 2020, and worked as a political consultant, entrepreneur, and education advocate, amongst other things. He founded and served as executive director of the United Urban Alumni Association.

Gerry is survived by his daughters Jaylen and Brittany, and an infant son.

According to his family, services are pending, and they are collecting donations for the memorial services to be held at a later date. There will be a Crimson & Gold Balloon Release, pre-celebration of his life, held at Emancipation Park, located at 3018 Emancipation Avenue, in the open field next to the gym, this Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 6 pm.