Get Up, Get out and Vote!

It is now our time to vote!

This election in the minds of many will go down in the history books as the election that saved the soul of our democracy.

Former president Barack Obama said, “This is the most important election of our lifetime.”

President Obama gave a riveting and pulsating speech on Wednesday at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia for the Biden-Harris ticket. He talked about a variety of topics, as he lathered up Mr. T in his lies and incompetence.

We, as the American people, know there has been no comprehensive federal response to COVID-19. Now, over 225,000 people have passed away because of this health crisis. Mr. T has lacked the moral courage to get something done.

Former president Obama said, “Trump can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself.”

The current president loathes wearing a mask and chastises those that do.

As we grow older, our health problems increase. We suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. That is just a fact of life, especially if you are Black like me.

So pre-existing conditions follow us around every day. The Republican Party and Mr. T do not care about pre-existing conditions, or us. In fact, it has been their goal from Day 1 to take away the Affordable Care Act. However, they do not have a replacement plan.

Former president Obama said, “The GOP health plan has been coming in 2 weeks, for 10 years.”

The U.S.A. is being booed and mocked worldwide. We have morphed into being bullies, unfriendly and unreliable. Only Trump and his Trumpeteers believe that our country is strong. The strong arm of disdain that America has become will not sustain itself. America is torn at the seams and we have the wrong tailor. The patchwork that has occurred over the past four years has faded and has holes in it.

Yes America, we have holes in our democracy. Decency has been denounced and communication and civility have been cut off. We are suffocating in our disappointment and disillusionment. How long?

I believe not long. Millions of Americans have already voted by way of early voting and mail-in ballots. In my opinion, we the people have already voted for change and for a new day.

The lines to the polls are long, but we do not mind the wait. The mail-in ballot process is confusing, yet we are not deterred. We know what is at stake, so if you put up the hurdles we will jump over them. Create the detours and we will go around them.

The day, Tuesday, November 3rd, is fast approaching. It will be a day like no other. Democracy will be on trial and we are the jury. The prosecution, played by Mr. T, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, wants to take what belongs to us. On the other side are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They are our defense. They want us to keep what belongs to us.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want us to keep our healthcare. They want to create jobs with a living wage and for all citizens to be treated with dignity and respect.

In 2008, then presidential candidate Barack Obama asked a crowd in Virginia, “Are you fired up? Are you ready to go”?

Our country has a clear choice on November 3rd. We can stay in shame or move into fame. The polls say we will have a new president and vice president. However, we cannot depend upon poll numbers. Remember what happened in the last election. We paid too much attention to polls.

This time we must vote and encourage our friends and neighbors to vote as well. There is less than a week before we finish casting our ballots. Let us send Mr. T home and out of the White House. His lease is up! His rent is past due.

In 2020, we are fired up and we are ready to go, and vote!