Give Back To Deserving Families in Houston This Holiday Season With ‘Color Box’

CoolxDad’s Annual Gift-Giving Project Returns

This year’s annual Color Box initiative – a donation-based holiday gift drive powered by the nonprofit organization CoolxDad – will take place November 1 to 30, 2022. CoolxDad encourages businesses and individuals throughout the Houston area to donate Christmas presents to underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community. A number of businesses will host drop-off sites for donations. CoolxDad is specifically asking for kids’ toys, electronics, and new clothing (all sizes) with a value of up to $75.00. Color Box will feature a series of events this year, including a kick-off ceremony, a gift-wrapping event, and a fundraiser, with all funds to go toward future initiatives.

This year, in addition to the gift drive, five young fathers from the Project Row Houses community will receive an opportunity to participate in a 30-day internship with select Color Box sites. Participating dads will gain work experience toward career paths in hospitality, art business and programming, and entrepreneurship. Select businesses that will host the internships include Mo’ Better Brews, Muscleheadz, Art is Bond, Kindred Stories, and Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Internship recipients will be announced at the invite and media-only Color Box Kick-Off at Art is Bond gallery, 7 to 10 p.m., November 4, 2022.

After donations have been collected, CoolxDad members will host a gift-wrapping event on December 8, 2022, 6 to 9 p.m. at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston to prepare the gifts for distribution within the Project Row Houses community.

Details:

Color Box gift drive:

November 1 to 30, 2022

Where to donate:

Participating Color Box locations (listed below) in the greater Houston area

To support:

Children and families in the Project Row Houses community

Gift-wrapping event [open to public]:

6 to 9 p.m., December 8, 2022 at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Participating Color Box Locations

The List | Kindred Stories | YBJ Studios | Kele Kloset | Mo’Better Brews | Muscleheadz | Art is Bond | Houston Grand Opera | Ellio Fine Art | Contemporary Arts Museum Houston | Toyota Center

ABOUT COOLXDAD

Vision: Eradication of negative stigmas surrounding fathers of color and their children, through fellowship, enlightenment, and action.

Mission: CoolxDad’s mission is to aid and uplift all fathers of color striving to build a better world for their children and serve their communities.

ABOUT COLOR BOX

Color Box is CoolxDad’s sponsored, annual signature program, highlighting community and philanthropy during the months of November and December. Thanks to participating local businesses and underwriters, this holiday program places colorful boxes at strategic locations to collect new or unwrapped toys and monetary donations and partners with other non-profit organizations and government agencies for disbursement to families in need in the community. Color Box will also have an online option for donating to the toy drive.

Visit www.coolxdad.com and Follow @coolxdad for more information.