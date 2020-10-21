Glamour Selects Women of the Year

Sherrilyn Ifill

Ifill is the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She fights to protect voting rights and holds the powers that be accountable for promises made to marginalized communities.

(Photos courtesy of Glamour Mag www.glamour.com)

Regina King

From her role as Brenda Jenkins on 227 in 1985 to becoming the first Black woman director to screen her film at the Venice Film Festival and everything in between, Regina King continues to inspire and remind the world that she can do anything.

(Photos courtesy of Glamour Mag www.glamour.com)

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Bottoms’ commitment to public service is deeply rooted in family values. She garnered national attention after being considered as a candidate for vice president and challenged a lawsuit filed against her from the Georgia governor over her decision to issue a mask mandate. “I’d rather go down fighting than stand as a loser,” Bottoms said.