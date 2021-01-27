Greater Houston Black Chamber Announces Installation of New Board Members for 2021

The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) recently announced its board of directors for 2021, including new chairman, Niles Dillard, founder of Superior Video Productions.

The board was installed publicly at the GHBC Annual Meeting, which took place virtually on January 27th.

“At a time when Black-owned businesses in Houston and across the country are in peril due to the impact of the pandemic on our economy, it’s as important as ever to have a strong, engaged and visionary board at the Greater Houston Black Chamber,” said Dillard. “I look forward to serving as chair and to working with an excellent board made up of professionals who are each held in high regard in their respective industries.”

Additional new board members include: Janette Hammond, CenterPoint Energy; Tiko Reynolds-Hausman, Harris County Precinct 2; Dale Lockett, KHOU 11; Donald Naylor, Jr., Air Liquide; Jevaughn Sterling, Amegy Bank; Nicole Streeter, The First Lead, LLC; Angelia Tucker, Memorial Hermann Hospital System; Carme Williams, Prairie View A&M University; and Charles Wilson, Esq., Littler Mendelson, P.C.

Continuing members of the board include: Marguerite Williams, JP Morgan Chase (Vice Chair); Errol Allen II, NASA (2nd Vice Chair); Sherifat Lawal, Unity Bank (Treasurer); Mel Davis, tbk Holdings (Secretary); and Colleen Banks, Comprehensive Financial Design Group, LLC.

Past Board Chair Carol Guess will serve as interim President of the Chamber.