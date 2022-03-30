Gresham To Play In HBCU All-Star Game On April 3

Texas Southern men’s basketball grad student Brison Gresham has been selected to participate in the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game in his hometown of New Orleans on April 3.

Gresham will represent TSU on the Team Clarence Gaines which is a mixture of SWAC and CIAA all-stars. The inaugural contest will take place in New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

Gresham had an immediate impact on the court this season for the Tigers as he led the team in rebounds (7.3) and blocks (71). He had 10-plus games with three or more blocks, including six with five more blocks. He had a high of seven blocks at UTRGV on Dec. 14 and also had five double-doubles on the season.

The game, which starts at 3 p.m., will air live on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream on Paramount+.