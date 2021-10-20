Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut Coming to Netflix

If you loved Rocky, then you need to watch Halle Berry’s directorial debut.

Netflix recently dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming movie, titled Bruised, which follows a dedicated MMA fighter who’s forced to confront her past. Although the film originally premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, it hasn’t yet been released theatrically. (FYI: It will hit Netflix and debut in select theaters on November 24.)

The story follows Jackie Justice (Berry), a mixed martial arts fighter who’s haunted by her disgraceful exit from the sport. After agreeing to participate in an underground fight, she receives an opportunity to get back in the octagon. However, everything changes when her son (who she gave up as a baby) comes back into her life.

“We’re strangers right now,” she says in the clip. “But I’m all you’ve got.”

In addition to her starring role, Berry also directed Bruised. Other cast members include Shamier Anderson (MMA league owner), Adan Canto (Desi), Sheila Atim (Bobbi Buddhakan Berroa), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Pops) and Valentina Shevchenko (Lady Killer).

The official synopsis reads, “A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life.”

When it premieres, Bruised is bound to land a spot in Netflix’s top-rated section. The list ranks films based on who’s watching what and currently includes Going in Style, The Guilty and Something Borrowed.

Let the countdown to November 24 begin.