Harris County Clerk Kicks Off Third Annual Clerks for Christmas Toy Drive

The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is kicking off its third annual Clerks for Christmas Toy Drive, from November 21st through December 6th at all of its 11 locations.

The toy drive will benefit The Children’s Assessment Center (CAC), which serves thousands of abused children each year.

“The holidays can be a difficult time, especially for children living in the aftermath of child abuse,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “The Clerks for Christmas Toy Drive provides an opportunity to help bring a sense of normalcy, positivity, and hopefully some happiness to these young survivors.”

The CAC’s mission is to provide a professional, compassionate and coordinated approach to the treatment of sexually abused children and to serve as an advocate for all children in our community.

“Every holiday season, we depend on the generosity of others to ensure this special time of the year will be filled with joyful memories for the children we serve,” said CAC Children’s Services Supervisor Tiffani Prosper. “We are excited that the Harris County Clerk’s Office is once again supporting our holiday program by holding the Clerks for Christmas Toy Drive to benefit our clients.”

“There are many worthwhile causes to help those in need, but consider donating to the Clerks for Christmas Toy Drive,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “Last year, our Clerks really stepped up to help provide gifts for many children and teens that may have otherwise gone without. We are hoping the public joins us this year, so we can provide even more.”

HCCO is accepting new, unwrapped toys or gifts for children up to 17 years of age. Donations can be dropped off at their main office, located at 201 Caroline, Suite 460, or at any annex location.

Please visit the following link to find an office near you: https://www.cclerk.hctx.net/ContactUs.aspx .

For additional information call 713-274-8600.

For information about the Harris County Clerk’s Office and its services, visit www.cclerk.hctx.net or follow them on social media @HarrisCoTXClerk.