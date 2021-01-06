Harris County DA Kim Ogg Promotes Dr. Trina Burkes-Jones to Leadership Team

ABOVE: DA Kim Ogg, Trina Burkes-Jones and Robert Kepple, Texas District and County Attorney’s Association

Executive Director

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg recently promoted Master Peace Officer Dr. Trina Burkes-Jones, who is starting her 13th year at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, to the Harris County District Attorney’s leadership team as Executive Assistant Chief of Investigators.

Dr. Burkes-Jones, who has a total of 30 years of professional law enforcement and investigative experience on her resume, will be the first African American to hold this position in the Investigative ranks.

Before her promotion, Dr. Burkes-Jones was the Lieutenant Investigator of the Mental Health Bureau where she supervised investigators in several divisions including Mental Health, Child Fatalities, Juveniles, Violent Sexual Predators and Victim Services.

“We have made a commitment to make the District Attorney’s Office more representative of our community as a whole,” said Ogg. “By prioritizing diversity and inclusion, we have made our office stronger, more knowledgeable and better able to tackle the issues confronting a 21st century District Attorney’s office.”

Dr. Burkes-Jones is a proud native Houstonian. She left a four-year career in education to enter into law enforcement in January 1990. Dr. Burkes-Jones worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years, serving as a jailer, licensed peace officer, undercover narcotics officer, court bailiff, process server and a public health humane trainer. In 2018, the Texas District and County Attorney’s Association awarded Dr. Burkes-Jones their prestigious Investigator of the Year award, exemplifying outstanding service and skill statewide.

Dr. Burkes-Jones has previously been recognized for her work on the Haverstock Hills Gang Injunction in 2010 which led to a record drop in calls for service and in violence at one of Harris County’s most notorious public housing complexes. In 2020, she received the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award for completing the Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute courses.

Dr. Burkes-Jones is a member of New Day Deliverance Holiness Church, where she has attended since childhood. She is also a 35-year, committed member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Delta Gamma Chapter); Houston Alumnae Chapter, where she is the Co-Chair for the Physical and Mental Health Committee. She is also a member of the Poor People’s Campaign, where she volunteers with the Voter’s Registration and Homeless initiatives.

Dr. Burkes-Jones holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Texas Southern University (TSU), a Master of Arts degree in Counseling from Prairie View A&M University and a Doctorate of Management Degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix.