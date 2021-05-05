Harris County Should Appoint an African American Sheriff

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was organized in March 1836. Since that time, there have been 30 Sheriffs elected or appointed to serve Harris County, which spans over 185 years. It is our belief that these men gave great service to humanity, but some were exclusive when it came to African Americans being a part of this great organization, especially in command positions.

Amazingly, our neighbors in Fort Bend County have had two African American Sheriffs to serve – Sheriff Walter Burton during Reconstruction and most recently, Sheriff Eric Fagan, who is doing a tremendous job. There has never been an African American Sheriff appointed or elected in Harris County, however. Ironically, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was elected by 89% of the African American voters this past Election, far surpassing the Hispanic/Latino voters who voted for him.

I recall years ago in the 1980s when then-Sheriff Johnny Klevenhagen once stated, “there wasn’t a Black qualified to become a Major or be a part of [his] command staff.”

During that time, and throughout the Department’s history, Blacks and Browns were marginalized, and the frays of racism, disparate treatment and discriminatory patterns and practices flourished which propelled many equal rights lawsuits.

In retrospect, there was only one opportunity that I’m aware of to appoint an African American to this important post and that was in 2015, when now-Commissioner Adrian Garcia resigned this post. At that time, the Republican controlled Commissioner’s Court appointed Ron Hickman, a Republican, along Party lines. The appointment of Mr. Hickman was without restrictions and allowed him to run for the office with the power of incumbency.

Our organization, the Afro-American Sheriff’s Deputy League (AASDL), started in 1981 with three deputies – Deputy Conners, Deputy Stevenson and Deputy Williams (all deceased) – who formed an alliance to fight behaviors to erase the social ills of racism and discriminatory patterns and practices in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Former Sheriff Garcia and current Sheriff Gonzalez have done a great job in bridging the gap and bringing African Americans to the table of discussion on departmental issues and had hammers of equality against these social ills racism and discriminatory conduct that would manifest at times. I commend both.

We are providing a list of African American peace officers with great qualifications that we believe would be best to lead the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. These considerations are predicated on changing the narrative of policing in Harris County; tasking and understanding with re-imaging law enforcement and the criminal justice system; understanding bond reform and progressive and conservative challenges of policing by bringing all communities together Black, White, and Brown to the table of discussion; gathering all stakeholders, including political, community and religious leaders, in order to make Harris County safer.

Respectfully, these are persons submitted who either have Master’s Degrees, upward (Doctorate, PHD), and some have even attended the famed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Leadership Academy, and have served as a former FBI Agent. We feel that these appointments will be ideal to help with the aim to end police brutality, hold employees more accountable, improve transparency in the Department, and create meaningful, structural change when it comes to how deputies do their jobs.

Dr. King stated, “The time is always right to do the right thing. We have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now. Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

There has never been an African American Sheriff in the history of Harris County, but we can make history now. The Harris County Commissioner’s and the Harris County Judge can make this happen, just as Judge Lina Hidalgo made history with her historical election as the first Hispanic Latino County Judge.

When we come to this hallow spot in history in 2021, and this fierce urgency of NOW, I believe NOW is the time to stand. NOW is the time to make democracy real. This Commissioner’s Court, Democrats and Republicans, will go down in Harris County history that at a time of challenge and controversy, they – Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Commissioner Jack Cagle – made history that will live in the history books of Harris County forever, and will ring all the way back to March 1836, when Sheriff John W. Moore was appointed.

It is our hope that others will join us in petitioning the Harris County Commissioner’s Court to push this much needed appointment. Senator Borris Miles, Baptist Ministers, and many others have joined us in supporting this appointment. Every day we are receiving calls from citizens all across Harris County wanting to see how they can help. We just ask that they call the Harris County Judge and Harris County Commissioner’s to express their concerns to make this a reality.