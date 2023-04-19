HBCU All-Stars, LLC and Houston Random Acts of Kindness Partner with Checkers, Slim Thug, and Lowes to Serve Over 100 Cuney Homes Residents

ABOVE: HBCU All-Stars, LLC team pictured with Houston Random Acts of Kindness, Lowes Reps, Checkers’ representatives, and Houston City Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

During the Final Four weekend here in Houston, HBCU All-Stars, LLC partnered with Houston Random Acts Of Kindness, Lowes, and Checkers to bring a Community Fun Day to the residents of the Cuney Homes in Houston’s Third Ward.

The event was held as the 2nd HBCU All-Star Game ancillary event for the week.

As residents made their way to the community basketball court, they were greeted with sounds from a live DJ, bounce houses, and the sweet aroma of AK Cakes funnel cakes. Residents also enjoyed shaved ice and food from Checkers, while employees from Lowes installed AC units and washer and dryers for residents in need.

Throughout the day, HBCU All-Star players were seen signing autographs and basketballs, taking photos with kids present, and participating in 3-on-3 basketball games. A couple of special guests included former NBA player Stephen Jackson and Houston Checkers Ambassador and rapper Slim Thug, who stopped by to encourage the players before their big game.

Checkers also provided swag bags full of toiletries to all in attendance.

HBCU All-Stars, LLC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and was founded in 2019 with the mission to advocate, educate, expose, mentor, and invest in hardworking, talented, ambitious, and deserving students, student-athletes and coaches at distinguished Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Along with its mission, the company also launched the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game and ancillary experiences and events surrounding the historical endeavor in New Orleans.

Houston Random Acts of Kindness has a mission to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others by promoting kindness and humanity through random acts of kindness and charity.