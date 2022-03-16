HBCU All-Stars, LLC Announces Rosters, Award Winners for Inaugural All-Star Game

HBCU All-Star Game set for Sunday, April 3 in New Orleans and airing on CBS

The HBCU All-Star Game, taking place on Sunday, April 3 during Final Four weekend in New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront Arena at 4 pm ET, has named the nation’s top 24 players who will make up the two rosters for the inaugural contest. The game will air live on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream on Paramount+.

Comprised of some of the best basketball players in the four HBCU NCAA Division I and II conferences in the country and backed by the official founding partner, Aflac, the 24 selections will be split up into two teams of 12 for the historic game, named after a pair of HBCU legends in John McLendon and Clarence “Big House” Gaines.

“The 24 players that have been selected represent the best in college basketball at our country’s prestigious black colleges and universities. Our HBCU All-Stars national scouting staff did an amazing job for the past three months evaluating some of the most talented players from the 48 HBCUs. We know there were many players deserving of the opportunity to play in this game,” said HBCU All-Stars LLC Founder and CEO Travis L. Williams. “This is history in the making and has been a long journey to get to this point, but we are just getting started and expect to put on a great event with our amazing CBS Sports partners and HBCU All-Stars staff in New Orleans.”

Team McLendon is comprised of players who compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), while Team Gaines will be made up of players who compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA).

Along with the announcement of the players for the game, HBCU All-Stars also announced the postseason individual award winners who will be honored at the game in April. The HBCU All-Stars Ben Jobe NCAA Division I Coach of the Year is Robert Jones of Norfolk State University, while the HBCU All-Stars Jerry Johnson NCAA Division II Coach of the Year is Fred Watson of Miles College.

The HBCU All-Stars Willis Reed NCAA Division I National Player of the Year is Howard University’s Kyle Foster, who will also be suiting up for Team McLendon. The HBCU All-Stars Sam Jones Division II National Player of the Year, and suiting up for Team Gaines, is Fayetteville State’s Jalen Seegars.

With a mission to advocate, educate, expose, mentor and invest in HBCU student-athletes and coaches across the country, the event aims to showcase the best in Black college basketball. Launched by HBCU All-Stars LLC, a Black-owned sports marketing and events company in Atlanta, the HBCU All-Star Game brings much needed exposure, visibility and recognition to outstanding, talented and hardworking HBCU student-athletes and coaches.

To learn more about the HBCU All-Star Game and to get additional information about its ancillary events and tickets visit hbcuallstargame.com and follow @hbcuallstargame.

2022 HBCU All-Star Game “Top 24”

“The Best in Black College Basketball”

Team John McLendon (MEAC & SIAC HBCU All-Stars)

*1. Kam Langley 6’2” 175 North Carolina A&T State University (NCAA Division I Independent) PG

*2. Brandon Miller 6’0” 175 Miles College (NCAA Division II) SIAC PG

*3 Kyle Foster 6’5” 172 Howard University (MEAC NCAA DIVISION I) SG

*4. Trey DeLoach 6’5” 185 Savannah State University (SIAC NCAA DIVISION II) SG

*5. Myles Carter 6’1”185 Delaware State University (MEAC NCAA DIVISION I) SG

*6. Randy Miller 6’2” 180 North Carolina Central University (MEAC NCAA DIVISION I) SG

*7. Tahj Green 6’8” 210 Benedict College (SIAC NCAA DIVISION II) SF

*8. Noah Morgan 6’6” 195 Morehouse College (SIAC NCAA DIVISION II) SF

*9. Randall Brumant 6’7” 220 Howard University (MEAC NCAA DIVISION II) PF

*10. Deaquan Williams 6’8” 210 South Carolina State University (MEAC NCAA DIVISION I) F/C

*11. JaQuan Lawrence 6’8” 200 LeMoyne-Owen College (SIAC NCAA DIVISION II) F/C

*12. Najee Garvin 6’8” 210 Hampton University (NCAA Division I Independent) F/C

Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines (SWAC & CIAA HBCU All-Stars)

*1. Jonas James III 6’0” 200 Jackson State University (SWAC NCAA DIVISION I) PG

*2. Shawn Williams 6’1” 180 University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC NCAA DIVISION I) PG

*3. Juwaun Daniels 6’7” 205 Prairie View A&M University (SWAC NCAA DIVISION I) SG

*4. Jalen Seegars 6’5” 215 Fayetteville State University (CIAA NCAA DIVISION II) SG

*5 Javonte Cooke 6’5” 200 Winston Salem State University (CIAA NCAA DIVISION II) SG/SF

*6. Kassim Nicholson 6’7” 200 Tennessee State University (NCAA Division I Independent) SF/PF

*7. Jordan Peebles 6’7”190 Virginia Union University (CIAA NCAA DIVISION II) SF

*8. Prince Moss 6’7” 180 Grambling State University (SWAC NCAA DIVISION I) SF

*9. Lenell Henry 6’8” 215 Alcorn State University (SWAC NCAA DIVISION I) PF/C

*10. Darian “DJ” Jones 6’9” 200 Florida A&M University (SWAC NCAA DIVISION I) F/C

*11. Navar Elmore 6’9” 205 Livingstone College (CIAA NCAA DIVISION II) F/C

*12. Brison Gresham 6’9” 240 Texas Southern University (SWAC NCAA DIVISION I) F/C

HBCU ALL-STARS National Coaches & Players of the Year for NCAA Division I & II

HBCU All-Stars Ben Jobe NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year

Robert Jones – Norfolk State University

HBCU All-Stars Jerry Johnson NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year

Fred Watson – Miles College

HBCU All-Stars Willis Reed NCAA Division I National Player of the Year

Kyle Foster – Howard University

HBCU All-Stars Sam Jones Division II National Player of the Year

Jalen Seegars – Fayetteville State University

###

About HBCU All-Stars, LLC HBCU All-Stars, LLC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and was founded in 2019 with the mission to advocate, educate, expose, mentor and invest in hardworking, talented, ambitious student-athletes and brilliant coaches at our distinguished Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Along with its mission the company also launched the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game and ancillary experiences and events surrounding the historical endeavor during the Final Four Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament.