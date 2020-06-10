HCC Online Classes a Big Draw for Students

Students are flocking online to take advantage of an expanded line-up of courses offered at Houston Community College Southwest. With the new credit and continuing education offerings, learners can seamlessly continue their academic plans – all from the comfort of home.

Today, nearly all of HCC courses are online. Digital applications such as Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex have become effective tools to maintain quality education and facilitate collaboration at HCC.

“These online classes offer students the pathways to many rewarding professions that are vital to our economy today,” said Matias Garza, dean of Student Success at HCC Southwest. “You may have someone who is employed but may be underskilled or underemployed and looking for a change. We’ve found that most people can’t just stop working completely and go to school full-time, and we have courses that they can take part-time.”

The virtual courses cover disciplines including advanced manufacturing, information technology, digital communication, visual and performing arts, business, health sciences and more. Both credit and continuing education classes are available.

The college is also offering a free series of online Digital Living classes to teach basic technologies to older adults to help them navigate the digital world we live in today.

Classes cover topics including social media and online safety, smartphone use; and using online tools such as Zoom and FaceTime to connect with family and friends while staying home.

To learn about the Advanced Manufacturing courses, visit hccs.edu/manufacturing or call 713.718.7757. To learn about Information Technology and Digital Communication courses, visit hccs.edu/digital or call 713.718.7776.

To register for a class, visit hccs.edu/apply or call 713.718.2000 or 713.718.2277.

To register for the free classes, visit bit.ly/3enMcLh or contact dana.sturdevant@hccs.edu or call 713.718.5350.